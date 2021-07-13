Electroneum 1-Day Volume Tops $141,383.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $110.63 million and approximately $141,383.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,880,553,608 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

