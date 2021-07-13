VAULT (VAULT) Price Reaches $4.00 on Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. VAULT has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $1,231.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VAULT has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00012090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00110040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00157537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,154.83 or 1.00336610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00958316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,779 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

