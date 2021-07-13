ZIMBOCASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,634.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $25,634.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00110040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00157537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,154.83 or 1.00336610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00958316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

