Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Insiders sold 34,298 shares of company stock worth $1,970,218 in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

