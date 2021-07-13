Bitcoin 2 Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $1,420.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTC2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.