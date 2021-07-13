HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,595 shares of company stock worth $5,654,352. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

