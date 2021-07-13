Stelco (STLC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Stelco (TSE: STLC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/12/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$54.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$54.00.
- 7/7/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$44.00.
- 6/16/2021 – Stelco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Stelco stock opened at C$37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.67. Stelco Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of C$7.27 and a 1-year high of C$39.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.
