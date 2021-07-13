Stelco (STLC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Stelco (TSE: STLC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$54.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$54.00.

7/7/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$44.00.

6/16/2021 – Stelco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Stelco stock opened at C$37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.67. Stelco Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of C$7.27 and a 1-year high of C$39.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62.

Get Stelco Holdings Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.