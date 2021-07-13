FRP Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

Get FRP alerts:

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.