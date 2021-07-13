Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.86.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.