HRT Financial LP Invests $3.83 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.