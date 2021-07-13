RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.04 on July 30th

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from RiverFort Global Opportunities’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RGO stock opened at GBX 1.52 ($0.02) on Tuesday. RiverFort Global Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.73 ($0.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.

About RiverFort Global Opportunities

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in equity, convertible debt, mezzanine debt, senior debt and royalty instruments investing across the growth stage of public and private small cap growth companies. It prefers to invest in technology, natural resources, energy (including power generation and transmission), financial and healthcare sectors.

