RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.04 on July 30th

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from RiverFort Global Opportunities’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
RGO stock opened at GBX 1.52 ($0.02) on Tuesday. RiverFort Global Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.73 ($0.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.
About RiverFort Global Opportunities
