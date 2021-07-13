Datatec Limited (DTTLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS DTTLY opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Datatec has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.

