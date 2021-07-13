HRT Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 180.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEIS stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.