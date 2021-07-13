Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,879 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,450 shares of company stock worth $24,534,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

