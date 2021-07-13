HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 314,748 BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 314,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

BOWX stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

