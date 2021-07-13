Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

