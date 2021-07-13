Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

QUAL opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.04.

