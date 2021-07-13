Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 131,500 Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vinci Partners Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $3,207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,189,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $709.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VINP. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

