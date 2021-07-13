BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
DSM opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $8.45.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
