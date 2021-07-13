QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

