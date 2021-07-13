Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend by 35.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $91.71 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $211.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.