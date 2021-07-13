4,196 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 4,213.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 in the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

