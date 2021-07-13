Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $201.64 on Tuesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.