Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,856 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.37.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

