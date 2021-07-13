Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $471,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,182,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after buying an additional 5,156,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,352 shares of company stock valued at $19,168,812. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.