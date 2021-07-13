Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $134.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

