Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,080 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

