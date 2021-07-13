Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $9,064,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

LITE opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

