Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Peridot Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $61,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PDAC opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

