Ossiam Purchases Shares of 1,729 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $10,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 95.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 139,846 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

