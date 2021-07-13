Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $143,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $120,920.00. Insiders sold 51,474 shares of company stock worth $2,884,254 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.