Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of FINGF opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

