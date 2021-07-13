Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) CFO Sells 2,150 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $31.35.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

