Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 386,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 226,074 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.