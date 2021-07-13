Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.54 million, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gaia by 5.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gaia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gaia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

