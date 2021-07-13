Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 452,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 61,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

