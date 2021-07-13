Andra AP fonden Sells 1,600 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

NYSE FDS opened at $339.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

