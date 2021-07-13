Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $6,320,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in National Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 445,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.