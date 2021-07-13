Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,971,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558,296 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $37,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 92,784 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

