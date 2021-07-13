Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,642 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $38,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after acquiring an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,094,000 after acquiring an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after acquiring an additional 312,512 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

