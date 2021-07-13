Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 351.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 948,644 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $40,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of PACB opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

