Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $41.17 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,760 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of CyberArk Software worth $41,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.80.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

