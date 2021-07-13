Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 57,206 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,430 shares of company stock worth $5,634,090. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

