RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

RDNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 177.10 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RadNet by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 107,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.