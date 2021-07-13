Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

SBLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

