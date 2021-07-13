William Patrick Bradley III Sells 1,000 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE:VRTS) Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00.
Shares of NYSE VRTS opened at $281.69 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $300.54.
Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.