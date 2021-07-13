William Patrick Bradley III Sells 1,000 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE:VRTS) Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00.

Shares of NYSE VRTS opened at $281.69 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $300.54.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.