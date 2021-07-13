Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0385 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $3.05 million and $1,041.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.80 or 0.00882160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00092687 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

