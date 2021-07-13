BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $49.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BTZC is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

