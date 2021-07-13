6,907 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,206,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,702.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,900 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,746,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 794,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 604.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 608,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,050,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.29.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

