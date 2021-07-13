América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,481 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 181,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

